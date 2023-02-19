News

Teen arrested on suspicion of making shooting threat against Las Lomas High School

Call led to lockdown in Walnut Creek; nothing dangerous occurred at campus that day

by Bay City News Service

An 18-year-old Lathrop man was arrested on suspicion of making a threatening call about a shooting at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek earlier this month, according to police.

The young man was arrested in connection with the threat made shortly after noon on Feb. 10 at the campus on South Main Street.

The school was locked down after the threat. Officers responded to the school and found no sign of a shooting or any threat there and the lockdown was lifted, police said.

Investigators identified the 18-year-old as the person responsible for the threat and arrested him Thursday. He was booked into county jail in Martinez on suspicion of a felony for making criminal threats and a misdemeanor for causing a false emergency report. He is being held on $27,000 bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Walnut Creek police at 925-943-5844 or the department's anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

Editor's note: The arrestee's name is being withheld from this story in accordance with Embarcadero Media's policy on identifying criminal suspects before prosecutors file formal charges.

