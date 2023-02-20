News

Danville council to readopt new Housing Element after procedural oversight

Town to address failure to meet public review requirement

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Feb 20, 2023
The Danville Town Council is poised to readopt their recently approved Housing Element update in order to align with state public review requirements that were not met before councilmembers approved a final draft last month.

Councilmembers were alerted to the fact that the final draft had not been published to the town website for the required seven-day period only after their Jan. 17 vote to approve the critical element of the townwide General Plan for its current eight-year cycle.

"Consequently, this additional public hearing ensures that all procedural elements associated with the Danville 2023-2031 Housing Element adoption have been met," David Crompton, the town's chief of planning, said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

No other substantive changes would be made to the content of the update, he added.

"All other actions associated with the Danville 2023-2031 Housing Element -- such as general plan amendments, rezones and certification of the final programmatic environmental impact report -- remain in place and are unaffected by this readoption," Crompton said.

The upcoming regular council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 21). The agenda is available here.

In other business: Mayor Robert Storer will read a proclamation recognizing this month as Heart Heath Awareness Month.

