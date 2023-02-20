SRVFPD facility application set for commission vote

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to hear a presentation and consider approving revisions to a proposed project associated with the planned San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District facility.

The fire department training facility was first approved by commissioners on Feb. 13, 2020, and survived an appeal that was denied by the City Council on March 10, 2020. Applications for revisions to the architectural and site plans were completed on Oct. 13, 2022.

The changes aim to facilitate a "more efficient land use pattern" at the 3.26-acre property at 1500 Bollinger Canyon Road., and would result in additional classroom and training space plus increasing overall floor area by 5,217 square feet. Other adjustments include a reduction in parking by five spaces.

"There is no established parking standard for the Public Safety Facility land uses, however, considering the revised project operations would remain consistent with the previously approved Fire District Training Facility Project and the proposed classroom space incorporates additional tables with 5 seats less than previously approved, the reduction of 5 parking spaces is supported by staff," city associate planner Ryan Driscoll said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

Commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed revisions by SRVFPD Fire Chief Paige Meyer ahead of a public hearing and discussion before considering adoption of the proposed changes. If approved, the revisions would be open to appeals through the effective date of the resolution on March 3 at 5 p.m., with the applicant being able to pursue construction applications if no valid appeals or calls for review are submitted by that time.