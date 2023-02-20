News

SRVFPD facility application set for commission vote

New project filing would see revisions to previously approved plan

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2023, 3:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to hear a presentation and consider approving revisions to a proposed project associated with the planned San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District facility.

Rendering of proposed revision to a previously approved SRVFPD facility, set for discussion and a vote at the next Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 21. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The fire department training facility was first approved by commissioners on Feb. 13, 2020, and survived an appeal that was denied by the City Council on March 10, 2020. Applications for revisions to the architectural and site plans were completed on Oct. 13, 2022.

The changes aim to facilitate a "more efficient land use pattern" at the 3.26-acre property at 1500 Bollinger Canyon Road., and would result in additional classroom and training space plus increasing overall floor area by 5,217 square feet. Other adjustments include a reduction in parking by five spaces.

"There is no established parking standard for the Public Safety Facility land uses, however, considering the revised project operations would remain consistent with the previously approved Fire District Training Facility Project and the proposed classroom space incorporates additional tables with 5 seats less than previously approved, the reduction of 5 parking spaces is supported by staff," city associate planner Ryan Driscoll said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

Commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed revisions by SRVFPD Fire Chief Paige Meyer ahead of a public hearing and discussion before considering adoption of the proposed changes. If approved, the revisions would be open to appeals through the effective date of the resolution on March 3 at 5 p.m., with the applicant being able to pursue construction applications if no valid appeals or calls for review are submitted by that time.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The upcoming Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

SRVFPD facility application set for commission vote

New project filing would see revisions to previously approved plan

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2023, 3:29 pm

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to hear a presentation and consider approving revisions to a proposed project associated with the planned San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District facility.

The fire department training facility was first approved by commissioners on Feb. 13, 2020, and survived an appeal that was denied by the City Council on March 10, 2020. Applications for revisions to the architectural and site plans were completed on Oct. 13, 2022.

The changes aim to facilitate a "more efficient land use pattern" at the 3.26-acre property at 1500 Bollinger Canyon Road., and would result in additional classroom and training space plus increasing overall floor area by 5,217 square feet. Other adjustments include a reduction in parking by five spaces.

"There is no established parking standard for the Public Safety Facility land uses, however, considering the revised project operations would remain consistent with the previously approved Fire District Training Facility Project and the proposed classroom space incorporates additional tables with 5 seats less than previously approved, the reduction of 5 parking spaces is supported by staff," city associate planner Ryan Driscoll said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

Commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed revisions by SRVFPD Fire Chief Paige Meyer ahead of a public hearing and discussion before considering adoption of the proposed changes. If approved, the revisions would be open to appeals through the effective date of the resolution on March 3 at 5 p.m., with the applicant being able to pursue construction applications if no valid appeals or calls for review are submitted by that time.

The upcoming Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.