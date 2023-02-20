News

SRVUSD board to vote on classified staff reductions

Also: Errors found in previous year's financial audit

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2023, 3:22 pm
Trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to decide on recommended reductions and layoffs impacting a handful of classified staff positions at their next monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The measure comes following negotiations with the Classified School Employees Association (CSEA) and a tentative agreement with representatives from the district and union, with the ratification process underway, according to a staff report from classified personnel director LaTonya Williams.

Staff are recommending that school board trustees vote to approve the cutbacks, with a reduction in spending estimated at $118,000 annually for classified staff positions and $180,000 reduction in categorical and external fund expenditures, Williams said.

If approved, the resolution would see the total reduction of full-time equivalent (FTE) hours by 6.24, with cuts to hours for 10 classified positions such as accompanist, instructional assistant and library media coordinator.

The recommended resolution will be discussed and voted on at the next board meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

The school board will discuss and consider accepting an independent financial audit for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, which finds an error in the prior year financial statement and an attendance, accounting and reporting data input error.

The district has since implemented corrective and preventative measures aimed at preventing similar errors in the future, according to a staff report by Evan Miller, executive director of business services.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

