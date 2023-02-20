SRVUSD board to vote on classified staff reductions

Trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to decide on recommended reductions and layoffs impacting a handful of classified staff positions at their next monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The measure comes following negotiations with the Classified School Employees Association (CSEA) and a tentative agreement with representatives from the district and union, with the ratification process underway, according to a staff report from classified personnel director LaTonya Williams.

Staff are recommending that school board trustees vote to approve the cutbacks, with a reduction in spending estimated at $118,000 annually for classified staff positions and $180,000 reduction in categorical and external fund expenditures, Williams said.

If approved, the resolution would see the total reduction of full-time equivalent (FTE) hours by 6.24, with cuts to hours for 10 classified positions such as accompanist, instructional assistant and library media coordinator.

The recommended resolution will be discussed and voted on at the next board meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. The agenda is available here.