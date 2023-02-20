Walnut Creek council to consider repealing rules for gender-specific toilets

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will consider repealing part of a city ordinance restricting use of toilets in city parks and open spaces based on a person's gender.

The city's municipal code currently prohibits people from using or entering a toilet facility specifically designated for use by members of the opposite sex, in city parks and open spaces.

According to a report for Tuesday's meeting, staff is recommending the council allow staff to "coordinate how the city identifies and assigns restrooms for access at an administrative level to maintain consistency with current state law."

The report says "The Unruh Civil Rights Act prohibits arbitrary discrimination in California business establishments on the basis of specified classifications. The act mandates that all persons, no matter their race, sex, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship, primary language or immigration status, are 'entitled to the full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments of every kind whatsoever.'"

The report says the law specifically includes a person's "gender identity" and "gender-expression" in its definition of "sex" for purposes of the act's anti-discrimination protections.