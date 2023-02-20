Woman injured in shooting at San Ramon apartment complex

The San Ramon Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Dougherty Valley that left a woman injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Waterstone Place at about 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams. The apartment complex is located just off Bollinger Canyon Road, a little more than a block away from the Diablo Valley College San Ramon Campus and the Dougherty Station Library.

Police found a woman at the scene who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to Williams.

No additional information about the case, including the status of identifying a potential suspect, has been released to date. "In order to protect an ongoing and active investigation, additional details will be shared when possible," Williams said.