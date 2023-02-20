News

Breaking

Woman injured in shooting at San Ramon apartment complex

Limited details available in ongoing investigation

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2023, 10:37 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Dougherty Valley that left a woman injured on Saturday night.

SRPD logo.

Officers responded to the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Waterstone Place at about 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams. The apartment complex is located just off Bollinger Canyon Road, a little more than a block away from the Diablo Valley College San Ramon Campus and the Dougherty Station Library.

Police found a woman at the scene who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to Williams.

No additional information about the case, including the status of identifying a potential suspect, has been released to date. "In order to protect an ongoing and active investigation, additional details will be shared when possible," Williams said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Woman injured in shooting at San Ramon apartment complex

Limited details available in ongoing investigation

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 20, 2023, 10:37 am

The San Ramon Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Dougherty Valley that left a woman injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Waterstone Place at about 11 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams. The apartment complex is located just off Bollinger Canyon Road, a little more than a block away from the Diablo Valley College San Ramon Campus and the Dougherty Station Library.

Police found a woman at the scene who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to Williams.

No additional information about the case, including the status of identifying a potential suspect, has been released to date. "In order to protect an ongoing and active investigation, additional details will be shared when possible," Williams said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.