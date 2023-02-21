Man arrested in Anaheim in connection with San Ramon shooting

Police in Southern California on Monday apprehended a Concord man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman at a San Ramon apartment complex two nights earlier.

Forest T. McCaskill, 26, of Concord was taken into custody by the Anaheim Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder and assault on a deadly weapon pursuit to a warrant from San Ramon Police Department detectives, according to SRPD Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

The investigation began unfolding after officers responded to the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments in the Dougherty Valley at about 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired at the apartment complex, according to Williams.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics transferred her to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition, according to Williams.

Based on information developed by patrol officers and detectives, SRPD investigators believed the suspect had traveled to Southern California after the shooting, Williams said.