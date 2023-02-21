News

Breaking

Man arrested in Anaheim in connection with San Ramon shooting

26-year-old accused of attempted murder, assault

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 21, 2023, 3:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police in Southern California on Monday apprehended a Concord man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman at a San Ramon apartment complex two nights earlier.

SRPD logo.

Forest T. McCaskill, 26, of Concord was taken into custody by the Anaheim Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder and assault on a deadly weapon pursuit to a warrant from San Ramon Police Department detectives, according to SRPD Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

The investigation began unfolding after officers responded to the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments in the Dougherty Valley at about 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired at the apartment complex, according to Williams.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics transferred her to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition, according to Williams.

Based on information developed by patrol officers and detectives, SRPD investigators believed the suspect had traveled to Southern California after the shooting, Williams said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

San Ramon police coordinated with multiple agencies before McCaskill was ultimately arrested in Anaheim on the felony warrant out of San Ramon. He remained in custody in Southern California as of Tuesday morning, Williams said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Man arrested in Anaheim in connection with San Ramon shooting

26-year-old accused of attempted murder, assault

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 21, 2023, 3:55 pm

Police in Southern California on Monday apprehended a Concord man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman at a San Ramon apartment complex two nights earlier.

Forest T. McCaskill, 26, of Concord was taken into custody by the Anaheim Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder and assault on a deadly weapon pursuit to a warrant from San Ramon Police Department detectives, according to SRPD Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

The investigation began unfolding after officers responded to the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments in the Dougherty Valley at about 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired at the apartment complex, according to Williams.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics transferred her to an area hospital where she was listed in stable condition, according to Williams.

Based on information developed by patrol officers and detectives, SRPD investigators believed the suspect had traveled to Southern California after the shooting, Williams said.

San Ramon police coordinated with multiple agencies before McCaskill was ultimately arrested in Anaheim on the felony warrant out of San Ramon. He remained in custody in Southern California as of Tuesday morning, Williams said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.