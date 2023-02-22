Campaign underway to build education center at Mount Diablo's Mitchell Canyon

The Mount Diablo Interpretive Association (MDIA) is raising money to build a new education center at its Mitchell Canyon entrance.

A 25-year-old portable trailer currently serves as the visitor center. MDIA is raising $3 million it says will significantly increase access to the park and its programs.

A statement from the group indicated on Feb. 16 that since starting its campaign last fall, it is more than a quarter of the way to its goal.

The new 1,500-square-foot education center would incorporate a large outdoor pavilion and expanded indoor space to house permanent and rotating exhibits. The Mitchell Canyon entrance is on the mountain's northwest side, about a mile from Clayton.

It would include lots of space for school bus turnarounds and parking. MDIA said the new center would greatly increase access for local students.