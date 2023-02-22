News

Campaign underway to build education center at Mount Diablo's Mitchell Canyon

Association working to raise $3M for project

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

A waterfall on the Falls Trail Loop in the Mt. Diablo State Park. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

The Mount Diablo Interpretive Association (MDIA) is raising money to build a new education center at its Mitchell Canyon entrance.

A 25-year-old portable trailer currently serves as the visitor center. MDIA is raising $3 million it says will significantly increase access to the park and its programs.

A statement from the group indicated on Feb. 16 that since starting its campaign last fall, it is more than a quarter of the way to its goal.

The new 1,500-square-foot education center would incorporate a large outdoor pavilion and expanded indoor space to house permanent and rotating exhibits. The Mitchell Canyon entrance is on the mountain's northwest side, about a mile from Clayton.

It would include lots of space for school bus turnarounds and parking. MDIA said the new center would greatly increase access for local students.

Designed by LEED-certified Ware Architects, the new education center's energy-efficient, environmentally responsive design would serve as a model for other structures located in urban-wildfire interface zones -- a consideration of increasing importance because of California's expanding fire season, MDIA officials said.

MDIA continues to seek private and public grants as well as individual gifts, which it said is essential to meeting the campaign's $3 million goal. To find out more, go to MDIA.org. For questions, email [email protected]

