Community Briefs: Tri-Valley Restaurant Week | Fire commission opening | Trail closures

Fire Commission opening

The county Board of Supervisors is recruiting candidates to consider for an at-large alternate seat on the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Advisory Fire Commission to complete the rest of a term that ends on June 30, 2024.

"The Commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports; and advising the Fire Chief on District service matters," deputy county administrator Julie Enea said in an announcement on Feb. 9.

Applicants are required to live or work within the CCCFPD district boundaries. Applications are available on the county website, and due by 5 p.m. March 3 to the Clerk of the County Board of Supervisors at the county administration building in Martinez at 1025 Escobar Street.

Interested participants should be available for in-person interviews March 13. Commission meetings are on the second Monday of every other month starting at 7 p.m.

Trail closures

Following severe winter storms earlier in the year, portions of several San Ramon trails remain temporarily closed due to wind and rain damage.

These consist of West Alamo Creek Trail between North Gale Ridge Road and Ivy Pointe Circle, the Monarch Loop Trail between North Monarch Road and Japonica Way, and the Tassajara/Hidden Valley Ridge Trail between Longleaf Circle and Kami Court.

Arts and culture visioning sessions

A new Arts and Culture Strategic Plan is set to come to fruition in Contra Costa County, with a series of planning sessions scheduled for next month, including one in Danville on March 17.

"The goal is to guide an arts and cultural planning effort through an inclusive community engagement process that recognizes and respects the geographic and demographic diversity of the county," senior deputy county administrator Lara DeLaney said in a press release on Feb. 13. "It will also inventory the county's arts and cultural assets, including organizations, venues, and public art."

The five-session series is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. on March 14 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, with subsequent sessions at the Oakley Recreation Center at 5 p.m. on March 15, the Pittsburg Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. on March 16, the Danville Veterans Memorial Building at 5 p.m. on March 17, and the Richmond Art Center at 10 a.m. on March 18.