Details emerge about police standoff in Danville

Local man accused of assault with deadly weapon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 22, 2023, 4:38 am 0
Officers with the Danville Police Department took a man into custody on several criminal charges Friday after an hours-long standoff in the southeastern outskirts of town.

Diego Alfaro, a 27-year-old Danville resident, surrendered to police after hours of negotiation during which he had obstructed the entrance of his home on Glasgow Circle and was refusing to leave, according to police.

The standoff began at 11:38 a.m. Friday when police arrived at the scene in response to a report of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Alfaro was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. Friday and booked into the Martinez Detention Center later in the day on a $100,000 bail for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, as well as felony vandalism and criminal threats, according to police.

No further details were available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police officials.

Jeanita Lyman
