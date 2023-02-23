News

News Digest: I-680 closure rescheduled | State of the School District | Tri-Valley Teen Job Fair

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2023, 11:27 pm 0
I-680 work rescheduled

Caltrans has postponed the final weekend closure of northbound Interstate 680 in the Pleasanton area for one week due to inclement weather forecasted for this weekend.

A look at crews working during the first weekend closure of northbound I-680 earlier this month. (Photo courtesy Caltrans D4)

The new dates, weather permitting, are from 10 p.m. next Friday (March 3) through that Monday (March 6) at 5 a.m. between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton. The major repaving project will result in all northbound lanes in that area being closed and significant detours in place. Southbound lanes will remain fully open.

The agency is in the midst of work that planned to close northbound I-680 lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton on three entire weekends. The first two shutdowns took place from Feb. 10-13 and over the Presidents Day weekend.

To learn more, visit www.680paving.com.

State of the District

Pleasanton Unified School District Superintendent David Haglund is set to deliver the annual State of the School District address next Tuesday at an event organized by the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation at the Firehouse Arts Center.

Haglund is expected to present "a comprehensive look at our schools, what PUSD has accomplished over the year, and how they continue to move forward," according to PPIE officials.

The event will also feature PPIE's new Executive Director Andrea Wilson honoring the nonprofit's eight Pillars of Pleasanton -- organizations who have supported Pleasanton schools through PPIE.

The State of the School District event is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 28). To learn more, visit ppie.org.

Teen Job Fair

The Pleasanton Senior Center is poised to host the Tri-Valley Teen Job and Career Fair next Saturday (March 4) from 12-3 p.m.

The free event, featuring employers in the region and open to local teenagers between 14-19 years old, is a partnership among the cities of Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon, the town of Danville and the Dublin/San Ramon Women's Club.

"Teens will have the opportunity to meet with local employers, pick up applications, and apply for jobs. The event will feature mock interviews, career workshops and related information. Lunch will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress professionally," organizers said.

For more information, call 925-931-3474 or email [email protected]

