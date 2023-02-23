News

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill Boosters golf tournament fundraiser set for St. Patrick's Day

Also: Baseball and softball seasons are ready to roll in Pleasanton

by Dennis Miller / Pleasanton Weekly

It is no secret that the athletic departments at both Amador Valley and Foothill high schools are always looking for ways to fundraise for their respective athletic departments.

Both schools have been blessed with quality people involved in the boosters clubs for each school. In fact, if it wasn't for the boosters, the financial needs for athletics for both schools would be overwhelming.

The problem is creating fundraising events that are entertaining and successful. Crab feeds or barbecue events before a football game are proven, but never fully cover the need.

You must find more events to get people involved.

For Foothill, the Foothill Athletic Boosters Golf Tournament is quickly approaching.

The key for a golf tournament is a day or time that people can embrace, as charity golf tournaments dot calendars much the way Starbucks dot city streets -- there seems to be one on every corner.

Foothill may have found something, at least this year.

The tournament is set for Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton on Friday, March 17, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For those who are not aware (is there anyone?), March 17 is also known as St. Patrick's Day, and this year falls on day two of a four-day weekend for PUSD.

Hmm. St. Patrick's Day golf tournament, 9 a.m. start on a Friday? Seems like the making for a fun day!

The cost for a single golfer is only $150, a steal for a golf tournament these days. There are multiple sponsorship opportunities available as well; all listed on the registration site.

For more information or to register, go to www.foothillfalcons.org, then click on "Athletics Boosters (FAB)" link on the right.

Foothill boys' soccer

The Falcons rode their sensational late season run to make the North Coast Section playoffs.

After sitting 5-10 earlier in the season, the Falcons ran off six straight wins to make it to NCS. But the fun ended there as the Falcons dropped a 4-0 decision to Monte Vista to end the season.

Overall, a great ending to the season!

Baseball and softball are ready to roll

The Amador Valley and Foothill baseball and softball teams are back on the diamonds practicing, with the crack of the bat and the smell of fresh cut grass all back.

Foothill, who opens Wednesday by hosting Heritage, returns as the defending East Bay Athletic League champions and is loaded again this year.

The Falcons return their top two pitchers in Tyler Gebb and Jackson Flora.

Last year Gebb went 14-1 with a 1.98 ERA. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior will head to U.C. Riverside after his senior season.

Flora was 7-2 with a 1.27 ERA. Also 6-foot-4, Flora will take his considerable skill set to Loyola Marymount next year.

The Falcons also have three other Division I commits on the roster. Brendan Comerford has committed to St. Mary's, with Trevor Harmon headed for University of San Francisco. Junior Nate Novitske has committed already to the University of Arizona.

It was a crazy season last year with the Falcons (26-6, 10-3) playing De La Salle four times. While Foothill went 1-3 in the four games, they took the important one, beating the Spartans in the EBAL championship game.

The last two losses came in the North Coast Section championship, then the second round of the CIF NorCal playoffs.

I fully expect Amador Valley to bounce back from the struggles last season that saw them go 6-18 overall and 1-12 in EBAL play.

Amador coach Lou Cesario is far too good of a coach for the Dons to have another off-year. The Dons will host Arroyo on Feb. 28 to kick off their non-league games.

On the softball side, expect the Dons and the Falcons to come back strong this year.

The Dons, one of the top programs in the East Bay the last 15-plus years, were 10-12 overall and 5-8 in EBAL play last year. They also host Arroyo on Feb. 28 for their first game, according to their schedule.

The Falcons were 15-10, 7-6 last year and will look to get back into the contention this year.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

