Police recover riding lawn mower stolen from Dublin High School

Dublin High School now has one of its most important pieces of grounds maintenance equipment back after city police reportedly recovered the stolen John Deere Lawn Tractor riding mower after finding it available for sale online five days later.

Police arrested a Dublin man on suspicion of committing the crime last Friday after allegedly finding the riding mower sitting on a stolen trailer while surveilling the suspect.

"It's impossible to be more impressed with the quick work of the Dublin Police. The day after being notified of the theft, they located and recovered our property, arrested the suspect, and saved the Dublin taxpayers money. Their partnership is one we always appreciate," said Chip Dehnert, public information and community relations officer for the Dublin Unified School District.

Dublin Police Services school resource officers received a report on Feb. 16 about a riding lawn mower -- valued at approximately $54,000 -- being stolen from Dublin High, according to a press release from Sgt. Chris Shepard issued on Tuesday. A review of security video footage showed the mower being towed out of the school's parking lot in the early-morning hours of Feb. 11.

A short time into their investigation, officers observed the stolen mower for sale on Craigslist and notified police detectives, according to Shepard.