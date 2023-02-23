SRPD: Cal High deemed safe after sweep in response to threat of violence

San Ramon police reported finding nothing suspicious after thoroughly searching California High School and the surrounding neighborhood with officers on the ground and drones after school staff received a threatening phone call Wednesday afternoon.

The situation began unfolding at 1:54 p.m. when officers were sent to the high school on Broadmoor Drive in southern San Ramon following a threat of violence made against the school, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department.

"Our school resource officer was on campus as the call was dispatched and numerous other officers quickly responded to assist her," Williams said. "Officers completed a thorough search of the campus and surrounding area. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was located."

Police reported on social media at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday that the all-clear was given, although officers remained at Cal High to provide a visible presence until students were released for the day.

Williams said the investigation into the phone call and its origin is ongoing.