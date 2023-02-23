News

SRPD: Cal High deemed safe after sweep in response to threat of violence

Police investigating origin of suspicious phone call

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2023, 5:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Ramon police reported finding nothing suspicious after thoroughly searching California High School and the surrounding neighborhood with officers on the ground and drones after school staff received a threatening phone call Wednesday afternoon.

SRPD logo.

The situation began unfolding at 1:54 p.m. when officers were sent to the high school on Broadmoor Drive in southern San Ramon following a threat of violence made against the school, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department.

"Our school resource officer was on campus as the call was dispatched and numerous other officers quickly responded to assist her," Williams said. "Officers completed a thorough search of the campus and surrounding area. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was located."

Police reported on social media at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday that the all-clear was given, although officers remained at Cal High to provide a visible presence until students were released for the day.

Williams said the investigation into the phone call and its origin is ongoing.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

SRPD: Cal High deemed safe after sweep in response to threat of violence

Police investigating origin of suspicious phone call

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 23, 2023, 5:06 am

San Ramon police reported finding nothing suspicious after thoroughly searching California High School and the surrounding neighborhood with officers on the ground and drones after school staff received a threatening phone call Wednesday afternoon.

The situation began unfolding at 1:54 p.m. when officers were sent to the high school on Broadmoor Drive in southern San Ramon following a threat of violence made against the school, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department.

"Our school resource officer was on campus as the call was dispatched and numerous other officers quickly responded to assist her," Williams said. "Officers completed a thorough search of the campus and surrounding area. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was located."

Police reported on social media at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday that the all-clear was given, although officers remained at Cal High to provide a visible presence until students were released for the day.

Williams said the investigation into the phone call and its origin is ongoing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.