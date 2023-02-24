Danville Town Offices among locations impacted by local power outage

Officials with PG&E reported Friday morning there were approximately 6,500 customers without power in and around Danville and Alamo in Contra Costa County.

The outage, which was first reported around 12:21 a.m., is due to inclement weather, officials said.

There was no estimate immediately available as to when power to the affected areas would be restored.

The headquarters of the Danville town government is among the locations impacted by the power outage. "The Danville Town Offices are currently without power and will be able to handle only limited business today. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We plan to be back open on Monday," town officials said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Editor's note: Embarcadero Media editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.