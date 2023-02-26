News

DA charges man with attempted murder of ex-girlfriend in San Ramon

Defendant captured in Anaheim two days after shooting

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 26, 2023, 1:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Concord man faces formal charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend at an apartment complex in San Ramon last week.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Forest T. McCaskill, 26, that also includes felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, along with enhancements for allegedly using a firearm and causing great bodily injury in the Feb. 18 shooting in the Dougherty Valley, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

San Ramon police allege this photograph pulled from surveillance video depicts the shooter in the attempted murder at the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Feb. 18. (Photo courtesy SRPD)

McCaskill has been transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility following his arrest in Anaheim on Presidents Day, according to SRPD Lt. Becky Chestnut.

The multi-day investigation that spanned the state began unfolding around 11 p.m. Feb. 18 when SRPD officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Waterstone Place, just off Bollinger Canyon Road, according to police.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the apartment complex's parking lot, according to Chestnut. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she remained in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Detectives and patrol officers working the case quickly developed information to identify the victim's ex-boyfriend, McCaskill, as the prime suspect, according to Chestnut. Police learned he was likely traveling to Southern California after the shooting, and they worked with multiple agencies to try to locate him.

San Ramon police allege this gun was found in the vehicle of Forest T. McCaskill upon his arrest. (Photo courtesy SRPD)

McCaskill was ultimately arrested on the afternoon of Feb. 20 by the Anaheim Police Department pursuant to a warrant obtained by SRPD for charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Chestnut alleged that a firearm was found during a search of McCaskill's vehicle, and the gun is being tested by the crime lab.

Charges were formalized by prosecutors in Contra Costa County on Friday. It was not immediately clear when McCaskill's first court appearance will be, nor if he is yet represented by an attorney.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

DA charges man with attempted murder of ex-girlfriend in San Ramon

Defendant captured in Anaheim two days after shooting

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 26, 2023, 1:24 pm

A Concord man faces formal charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend at an apartment complex in San Ramon last week.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Forest T. McCaskill, 26, that also includes felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, along with enhancements for allegedly using a firearm and causing great bodily injury in the Feb. 18 shooting in the Dougherty Valley, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

McCaskill has been transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility following his arrest in Anaheim on Presidents Day, according to SRPD Lt. Becky Chestnut.

The multi-day investigation that spanned the state began unfolding around 11 p.m. Feb. 18 when SRPD officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Waterstone Place, just off Bollinger Canyon Road, according to police.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the apartment complex's parking lot, according to Chestnut. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she remained in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

Detectives and patrol officers working the case quickly developed information to identify the victim's ex-boyfriend, McCaskill, as the prime suspect, according to Chestnut. Police learned he was likely traveling to Southern California after the shooting, and they worked with multiple agencies to try to locate him.

McCaskill was ultimately arrested on the afternoon of Feb. 20 by the Anaheim Police Department pursuant to a warrant obtained by SRPD for charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Chestnut alleged that a firearm was found during a search of McCaskill's vehicle, and the gun is being tested by the crime lab.

Charges were formalized by prosecutors in Contra Costa County on Friday. It was not immediately clear when McCaskill's first court appearance will be, nor if he is yet represented by an attorney.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.