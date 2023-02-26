DA charges man with attempted murder of ex-girlfriend in San Ramon

A Concord man faces formal charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend at an apartment complex in San Ramon last week.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Forest T. McCaskill, 26, that also includes felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, along with enhancements for allegedly using a firearm and causing great bodily injury in the Feb. 18 shooting in the Dougherty Valley, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

McCaskill has been transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility following his arrest in Anaheim on Presidents Day, according to SRPD Lt. Becky Chestnut.

The multi-day investigation that spanned the state began unfolding around 11 p.m. Feb. 18 when SRPD officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Mill Creek at Windemere Apartments on Waterstone Place, just off Bollinger Canyon Road, according to police.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the apartment complex's parking lot, according to Chestnut. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she remained in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.