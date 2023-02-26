News

Early morning snowfall greets Tri-Valley residents, commuters on Friday

Social media photos, videos depict rare weather event

by Cierra Bailey / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 26, 2023, 11:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Many Tri-Valley residents and commuters were met Friday morning with a weather phenomenon that is not often experienced in the region: snow.

Although the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning earlier in the week and advised that rain and snow showers were expected, the amount of snow at lower elevations came as a surprise to many, including motorists traveling into the Tri-Valley who found themselves stuck during their early morning commute and needing assistance from the Alameda County Fire Department.

Alameda County Fire assisted more than 100 Cars stopped on Patterson Pass Road in Livermore due to the weather conditions and snow Friday morning. (Photo by ACFD)

"This morning at 5:30 AM, Engine 20 responded to Patterson Pass Road also known as 'Top of the World' in Livermore assisting over 100 Cars that stopped on the roadway due to the weather conditions and snow," the county fire department tweeted Friday morning along with photos and videos of the rare scene.

California Highway Patrol officers were also out on Patterson Pass Road early Friday morning and issued a warning on social media to avoid the area due to the weather. "Let this be a good reminder that road weather/road conditions are constantly changing and always plan ahead!," the agency wrote in a tweet.

At Mount Diablo State Park, the paved roads are currently closed due to snow at low elevations, trees across roads, and trees on power lines.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

However, the Mitchell Canyon day use parking lot and Macedo Ranch day use parking lot are open, according to the park's website.

Updates to the current closure will be posted on its website and on the Mount Diablo State Park Facebook page.

While the snow created an inconvenience for a number of people, others welcomed the blankets of white flakes that covered fields, hilltops and peaks surrounding the region.

Residents who live at higher altitudes – like up Mines Road in Livermore – woke up to a winter wonderland outside their windows and took to social media to share their front yard views.

A layer of white was also visible from various directions on top of the Pleasanton Ridge Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend and a frost advisory is in effect for Alameda County through 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 25).

Overlooking Morgan Territory covered in snow. (Photo by Ken Jones).

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Cierra Bailey
   
Cierra started her journalism career after college as an editorial intern with the Pleasanton Weekly in 2014. After pursuing opportunities in digital and broadcast media and attending graduate school at Syracuse University, she’s back as the editor of the Vine. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Early morning snowfall greets Tri-Valley residents, commuters on Friday

Social media photos, videos depict rare weather event

by Cierra Bailey / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 26, 2023, 11:29 am

Many Tri-Valley residents and commuters were met Friday morning with a weather phenomenon that is not often experienced in the region: snow.

Although the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning earlier in the week and advised that rain and snow showers were expected, the amount of snow at lower elevations came as a surprise to many, including motorists traveling into the Tri-Valley who found themselves stuck during their early morning commute and needing assistance from the Alameda County Fire Department.

"This morning at 5:30 AM, Engine 20 responded to Patterson Pass Road also known as 'Top of the World' in Livermore assisting over 100 Cars that stopped on the roadway due to the weather conditions and snow," the county fire department tweeted Friday morning along with photos and videos of the rare scene.

California Highway Patrol officers were also out on Patterson Pass Road early Friday morning and issued a warning on social media to avoid the area due to the weather. "Let this be a good reminder that road weather/road conditions are constantly changing and always plan ahead!," the agency wrote in a tweet.

At Mount Diablo State Park, the paved roads are currently closed due to snow at low elevations, trees across roads, and trees on power lines.

However, the Mitchell Canyon day use parking lot and Macedo Ranch day use parking lot are open, according to the park's website.

Updates to the current closure will be posted on its website and on the Mount Diablo State Park Facebook page.

While the snow created an inconvenience for a number of people, others welcomed the blankets of white flakes that covered fields, hilltops and peaks surrounding the region.

Residents who live at higher altitudes – like up Mines Road in Livermore – woke up to a winter wonderland outside their windows and took to social media to share their front yard views.

A layer of white was also visible from various directions on top of the Pleasanton Ridge Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend and a frost advisory is in effect for Alameda County through 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 25).

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.