Early morning snowfall greets Tri-Valley residents, commuters on Friday

Many Tri-Valley residents and commuters were met Friday morning with a weather phenomenon that is not often experienced in the region: snow.

Although the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning earlier in the week and advised that rain and snow showers were expected, the amount of snow at lower elevations came as a surprise to many, including motorists traveling into the Tri-Valley who found themselves stuck during their early morning commute and needing assistance from the Alameda County Fire Department.

"This morning at 5:30 AM, Engine 20 responded to Patterson Pass Road also known as 'Top of the World' in Livermore assisting over 100 Cars that stopped on the roadway due to the weather conditions and snow," the county fire department tweeted Friday morning along with photos and videos of the rare scene.

California Highway Patrol officers were also out on Patterson Pass Road early Friday morning and issued a warning on social media to avoid the area due to the weather. "Let this be a good reminder that road weather/road conditions are constantly changing and always plan ahead!," the agency wrote in a tweet.

At Mount Diablo State Park, the paved roads are currently closed due to snow at low elevations, trees across roads, and trees on power lines.