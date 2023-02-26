Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance announces grant recipients

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance announced its fourth-round grant recipients of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund for 2022. This marks the organization's goal of awarding $100,000 annually to nonprofits representing a broad range of community needs and interests for the year.

"As awareness of the fund has grown, so have the number of grant applications," said TVNPA CEO Kathy Young in a statement. "As a result, throughout the year, TVNPA received many worthwhile applications, including in this fourth round."

Thanks to community donors and matching partners, TVNF awarded a total of $25,000 to the following organizations:

* Room Redux Bay Area: Room transformations for children who have faced sexual and/or physical abuse ($5,000).

* Lazarex Cancer Foundation, CARE Program: travel reimbursement costs for clinical trials for Tri-Valley cancer patients ($5,000).