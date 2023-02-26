News

Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance announces grant recipients

Fund's first-quarter cycle now open

by Livermore Vine staff

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 26, 2023, 11:34 am 0
The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance announced its fourth-round grant recipients of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund for 2022. This marks the organization's goal of awarding $100,000 annually to nonprofits representing a broad range of community needs and interests for the year.

"As awareness of the fund has grown, so have the number of grant applications," said TVNPA CEO Kathy Young in a statement. "As a result, throughout the year, TVNPA received many worthwhile applications, including in this fourth round."

Thanks to community donors and matching partners, TVNF awarded a total of $25,000 to the following organizations:

* Room Redux Bay Area: Room transformations for children who have faced sexual and/or physical abuse ($5,000).

* Lazarex Cancer Foundation, CARE Program: travel reimbursement costs for clinical trials for Tri-Valley cancer patients ($5,000).

* Shepherd's Gate: Children's Equine Therapy sessions with Reins in Motion in Livermore ($4,000).

* Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area: Educational, developmental, and health and wellness support to families with a child or adult with Down syndrome in the Tri-Valley region ($3,000).

* Arukah: 90 hours of staff development, training and oversight for key employees ($3,000).

* System Overload Robotics: RPC Robot Build Kits for STEM robotics competition ($2,500).

* Cantabella Children's Chorus: Financial aid so more young choristers can benefit from Cantabella's programs ($1,500).

* Alliance for the Visual Arts: Artist Studio Tour to bring the visual artists of the Tri-Valley together with the residents ($1,000)

Q1 round now open

The first-quarter round for 2023 is open for applications now through Feb. 28. Nonprofits serving the Tri-Valley are eligible to apply. Grants from the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund offer unrestricted funds to nonprofits that serve the Tri-Valley area, including Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville.

"We are thrilled to have met our goal of raising and awarding $100,000 in 2022 and we look forward to awarding even more funds in 2023," Young said. "With the generous support of our fund sponsor, The Workday Foundation, we are already halfway there, and donations are still being matched at 150%."

To donate, apply and learn more about the grant program, visit www.tvnpa.org/tvnf.

