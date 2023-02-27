Coroner IDs driver killed in crash with fire truck on I-680

The Contra Costa County coroner's office has identified a person killed last weekend when a Tesla slammed into a fire truck that had responded to a previous crash on northbound Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek.

Genesis Mendoza-Martinez, 31, of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries from the crash reported around 3:50 a.m. Saturday near the Treat Boulevard off-ramp on northbound I-680.

The crash is still being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.