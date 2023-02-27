News

Driver dies in head-on crash on Vasco Road

Ford Fusion hits oncoming tractor trailer early Monday morning

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 27, 2023, 4:00 pm

One person was killed early Monday when their vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Vasco Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County and slammed into a tractor trailer.

(Courtesy CHP)

The driver of the truck wasn't injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP dispatch received reports of a two-vehicle crash at 4:19 a.m. on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo.

A Ford Fusion with one occupant was southbound when it crossed the center line and hit the tractor trailer head-on. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been identified publicly to date.

Anyone with information about the accident can contact the CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.

