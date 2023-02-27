FDA approves first at-home test for both flu and COVID

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Lucira COVID and flu test, which provides test results from a nasal swab in roughly 30 minutes, according to the FDA.

The test is similar to those for COVID and can be self-administered by anyone ages 14 and older or administered by an adult for children between ages 2 and 13.

According to the FDA, the Lucira test gave correct results for roughly 99% of both negative influenza A and B samples, 100% of negative COVID samples, 90% of positive influenza A samples and 88% of positive COVID samples.

All trial samples were taken from people with symptoms, FDA officials said.

"Today's authorization of the first OTC test that can detect Influenza A and B, along with SARS-CoV-2, is a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home," said Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.