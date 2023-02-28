Alamo teen faces federal charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

A joint investigation between Dublin Police Services and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in a criminal case against a young man from Alamo for allegedly possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Ozymandias Troy Watson, 18, made his initial appearance in federal court on the felony charge during a Feb. 21 hearing in Oakland. The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Watson possessed approximately 130 tablets containing fentanyl, so-called counterfeit "M30" pills.

Federal prosecutors allege one person died from a fentanyl overdose after purchasing pills that were furnished by Watson, according to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 10 and unsealed last week.

Watson is an Alamo resident and an alumnus of Monte Vista High School in Danville.

A Dublin police spokesperson said that the investigation remained active as of Feb. 24, with limited details available.