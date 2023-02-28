News

Alamo teen faces federal charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

Prosecutors allege Monte Vista alum furnished pills that later led to fatal overdose

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 28, 2023, 3:45 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A joint investigation between Dublin Police Services and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in a criminal case against a young man from Alamo for allegedly possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

U.S. DOJ seal.

Ozymandias Troy Watson, 18, made his initial appearance in federal court on the felony charge during a Feb. 21 hearing in Oakland. The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Watson possessed approximately 130 tablets containing fentanyl, so-called counterfeit "M30" pills.

Federal prosecutors allege one person died from a fentanyl overdose after purchasing pills that were furnished by Watson, according to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 10 and unsealed last week.

Watson is an Alamo resident and an alumnus of Monte Vista High School in Danville.

A Dublin police spokesperson said that the investigation remained active as of Feb. 24, with limited details available.

If Watson is found guilty of the fentanyl possession and intent to distribute charge he faces, the penalties could include a maximum 20-year prison sentence and maximum fine of $250,000. He is currently booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where is not allowed to be released on bail.

Comments

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
4 hours ago
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
4 hours ago

You want to stop lawlessness, change the laws and advertise everywhere that anyone selling fentanyl gets an automatic 30 years to life sentence.

The same goes for ALL violent crime too: Murder, Rape, Robbery, etc. Well, as far as Murder and Rape goes, make that a mandatory death sentence.

Of course, most of our current problems regarding crime of all sorts, is directly related to Democrats. Look what just happened to Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago as a result of her soft on crime approach. She was unceremoniously and satisfactorily given the boot. California is no different. The idiot up there in Sacramento is releasing convicted felons and closing prisons.

There was a time when moderate Democrats were not that much different than their moderate Republican counterparts when it came to stiff sentences for violent people. Both parties abhorred crime. Buy slowly, over the years, the moderate Democratic Party has become a socialist enclave. Look at Portland or Seattle. Once great cities are now filthier than San Francisco, and that ain’t saying much.

One thing for sure, today’s Democrat is tomorrow’s socialist.



