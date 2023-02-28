Community Briefs: DeSaulnier town hall on Thursday | History of EBRPD | 'A Hijacking' screening in San Ramon

DeSaulnier town hall

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a virtual town hall aimed at providing local constituents updates and insight on House Democrats' actions and plans in Congress, specifically to support families, according to his office.

The virtual event is set to be livestreamed via the San Ramon Valley congressman's Facebook page at noon on Thursday (March 2) with participants invited to submit questions in advance or live. An RSVP is available here.

History of EBRPD

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is set to host longtime Danville resident and inaugural Town Council member Beverly Lane for a discussion on the origins and history of the East Bay Regional Park District, from which Lane recently retired from her lengthy tenure on the Board of Directors.