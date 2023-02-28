News

Community Briefs: DeSaulnier town hall on Thursday | History of EBRPD | 'A Hijacking' screening in San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 28, 2023, 8:30 pm 0
DeSaulnier town hall

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a virtual town hall aimed at providing local constituents updates and insight on House Democrats' actions and plans in Congress, specifically to support families, according to his office.

The virtual event is set to be livestreamed via the San Ramon Valley congressman's Facebook page at noon on Thursday (March 2) with participants invited to submit questions in advance or live. An RSVP is available here.

History of EBRPD

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is set to host longtime Danville resident and inaugural Town Council member Beverly Lane for a discussion on the origins and history of the East Bay Regional Park District, from which Lane recently retired from her lengthy tenure on the Board of Directors.

"The park district's creation and expansion is an example of democracy in action, extraordinary give and take among public officials, the California legislature, environmentalists, hikers and developers," organizers wrote in the event description.

The virtual discussion is scheduled for March 16 at 11:30 a.m. More information and registration are available here.

'A Hijacking' screening

The next installment of the San Ramon Arts Foundation's Friday Foreign Film Series is set for this week, with the Danish-spoken thriller "A Hijacking" this Friday (March 3).

The film centers around the behind-the-scenes negotiations in Copenhagen following the hijacking of a Danish cargo ship and kidnapping of its crew by Somali pirates.

The screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at the door or in advance here.

Jeanita Lyman
