Danville Planning Commission to debate another El Dorado subdivision

The Danville Planning Commission is set to discuss and consider approving a resolution that would permit subdivision and tree removal applications necessary for a proposed five-lot development on El Dorado Avenue a block from downtown.

Town staff are recommending that commissioners vote to approve a resolution that would allow the 15,000-square-foot property at 144 El Dorado Ave. to be subdivided into five different "motor court" lots with a single-family residence on each.

If approved, the proposed project would be the fifth five-home "motor court" subdivision on the east side of El Dorado, associate planner Riley Anderson-Barrett noted in a staff report.

With the site currently having a low- to medium-density residential designation -- allowing for 13 to 20 units per acre -- under the town's General Plan, Anderson-Barrett noted that the density of the proposed subdivision and ensuing development would be well within the range of the town's requirements, at 14.5 units per acre.

Applicant Mason Wodhams and property owners Mark One Development are also seeking permits to remove four trees from the site, including one town-protected tree.