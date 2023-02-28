Diablo Road culvert to be replaced after storm damage

Danville officials said they will replace a drainage culvert on Diablo Road after storm-related inspections last month found the pipe is flattening, causing bank erosion and a dip on the surface of the roadway.

The street will be closed to through traffic from Alameda Diablo to Avenida Nueva for the replacement work beginning March 23.

Town officials said the project is necessary to maintain safe travel on Diablo Road and integrity of the drainage system, as the existing culvert pipe is at the end of its 60-year lifespan.

Engineers inspected the culvert pipe while making storm-related repairs to the roadside slope in January. The approximately 21-day project will include trenching across Diablo Road, removal of the outdated culvert, fabrication of the new culvert, and installation of the replacement.

The project will be timed to make best use of school break schedules in the area. Additional details, including detour routes, project updates, and local resident access will be available at www.DanvilleTownTalks.org/DiabloCulvert.