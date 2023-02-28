Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls open lacrosse season strong

Sophia Falcione had four goals, with Celeste Murphy adding three. Maggie French scored a sweet crease roll goal, and freshman Samantha Nissen notched her first ever high school goal. The Dons kept the roll going, scoring four goals in the first six minutes of the second half.

Amador's defense made the adjustments to the Davis draw and dump tactics, yielding only one goal the rest of the first half. Meanwhile the first Amador goal opened the floodgates, and the Dons ran off a 13-1 streak over the remainder of the first half.

The offense got things going at the 16:13 mark with a goal from Aubrie Asbery to break the seal.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Dons actually fell behind 3-0 in the first eight minutes of the game.

The Falcons opened the season with a pair of wins, beating Campolindo 25-20, 25-23, 25-15, and then Liberty 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.

Murphy finished with six goals and Paige Morgan had 11 draw controls. Sophia Marcoux did a little bit of everything finishing with a goal, an assist, two interceptions and a forced turnover.

It was the first game for new coach Kyle Riddle, a former standout player for the Amador boys' team.

Despite the loss, it was a solid effort for an opener as the team got great play from several players. Junior Wyatt Lam scored two goals, with sophomore Darrin Lau scoring the other.

Keala, Meonske and Seraj are the three captains for Foothill this season.

In the win against Liberty the leaders were Meonske (27 assists, 4 digs), Keala (15 kills), Seraj (10 kills, 5 digs), and Caudill (4 kills).

The girls' Division II field sees Monte Vista with a good chance to go far in the tournament.

On the girls' side, San Ramon Valley and Carondelet earned spots in the Division I tournament and a likely meeting in the second round.

The Division I brackets saw three EBAL teams get spots. After battling through a tough regular season and a super competitive North Coast Section tournament, Granada, San Ramon Valley and Dublin all have spots in the field. All three will be facing road games if they are to make the NorCal finals.

In the boys' Open Tournament both Dougherty Valley and De La Salle had earned sports, trying to earn a spot in the state finals.

At the beginning of this week, there were 10 EBAL teams that had earned berths in the CIF State Basketball playoffs.

The basketball seasons have ended for the Amador Valley and Foothill boys' and girls' basketball teams, but the season went on for a number of East Bay Athletic League teams.

Senior Jake Clevenger and freshmen Jagger Sakamoto and Ethan Lam all played well in the midfield.

The defense was led by juniors Graham Zander, Josh Taylor, and senior Anthony Cardoza. Jake Morgan won nine faceoffs for Foothill.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls open lacrosse season strong

Also: EBAL well-represented in CIF NorCal basketball tournaments