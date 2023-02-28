San Ramon council poised for vote on Trumark Townhomes project

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider Tuesday whether to approve necessary measures for the proposed Trumark Townhomes project to advance to its next stages, following two previous public hearings on the topic.
The proposed 61-unit townhome project on Deerwood Drive would require a General Plan amendment and rezoning of the property in order to accommodate residential development, and more immediately, to move on to the next stage of the application process.
The applicant, Trumark Homes, is seeking to rezone the property at 2481 Deerwood Drive from its existing status as office space to residential and open space in order to accommodate the proposed housing project, and to account for the undevelopable portions of land on the 4.4-acre parcel.
The proposed project has been in discussions with developers, city officials, and members of the public since the application was first submitted on Feb. 15, 2022, with an ensuing series of discussions at Planning Commission and City Council meetings.
Although the rezone and General Plan amendment would require changes to the current plan in effect, city staff note that the property is identified as a housing opportunity site in the Housing Element update that was adopted by the Council at the end of January, and which is currently under review by the state Housing and Community Development Department.
"Once the approvals are complete, the site will be consistent with the locally adopted Housing Element," division manager Lauren Barr wrote in a staff report.
The ordinance approving the measures was introduced during the previous council meeting on Feb. 14, and is set for adoption pending support from four councilmembers Tuesday.
If the ordinance is approved, it would then be subject to review and approval at the county and state levels. The proposed project would then return to the Planning Commission for review and discussion of the next steps in the application, planning, and development processes.
The San Ramon City Council is set to meet Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Councilmembers will vote on appointing Robert DuPont to the Transportation Advisory Committee for a term running through January 2025, at the recommendation of the Planning Commission.
* Police Chief Denton Carlson is set to give a presentation on the San Ramon Police Department's annual report.
* Administrative Services Director Kelly Sessions is set to give a presentation on proposed mid-year adjustments to the city's budget, followed by a vote on approving the associated resolution for changes in spending.
* Interim City Manager Steven Spedowfski and consultant Bonnie Moss are set to present information and lead a discussion on the city's revenue and local revenue measure feasibility effort.
