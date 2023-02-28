San Ramon council poised for vote on Trumark Townhomes project

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider Tuesday whether to approve necessary measures for the proposed Trumark Townhomes project to advance to its next stages, following two previous public hearings on the topic.

The proposed 61-unit townhome project on Deerwood Drive would require a General Plan amendment and rezoning of the property in order to accommodate residential development, and more immediately, to move on to the next stage of the application process.

The applicant, Trumark Homes, is seeking to rezone the property at 2481 Deerwood Drive from its existing status as office space to residential and open space in order to accommodate the proposed housing project, and to account for the undevelopable portions of land on the 4.4-acre parcel.

The proposed project has been in discussions with developers, city officials, and members of the public since the application was first submitted on Feb. 15, 2022, with an ensuing series of discussions at Planning Commission and City Council meetings.

Although the rezone and General Plan amendment would require changes to the current plan in effect, city staff note that the property is identified as a housing opportunity site in the Housing Element update that was adopted by the Council at the end of January, and which is currently under review by the state Housing and Community Development Department.