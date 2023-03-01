Work begins to renovate Chabad building in Pleasanton

The most noticeable change to the building will be the modern facade and new roof. The entrance and ADA access will be revamped. Infrastructure enhancements include a new fire suppression and sprinkler system and upgraded security protocols for the building and grounds.

The initial phase targets the exterior of the building . The new facade and landscaping changes will occur over several months. Interior upgrades and infrastructure enhancements will complete the project estimated to cost $2 million.

The first phase of renovations at the Chabad of the Tri-Valley building on Hopyard Road and South Valley Trails in Pleasanton is now underway.

Pleased to see work in process, Rabbi Resnick said, "This is the fruition of years of planning and devotion of time and resources by our community to have a beautiful facility for Jewish life and learning."

The footprint of the building remains the same, but several interior changes are planned. Kitchen facilities and classrooms for the weekly Hebrew school, summer camp and planned preschool will be upgraded. Space for the site library and hosting of resources for the East Bay Holocaust Education Center will be enlarged, and a small Judaica store is planned. Previously unavailable in the Tri-Valley, a mikvah, or traditional ritual bath area, will be established.

While the exterior work is in process, religious services, programs and educational classes will continue at the center. An ongoing capital campaign seeks to raise $2 million to complete the interior renovations.

With approval of the conditional use permit for renovations in April 2019, architects were hired to create the design and plans. A setback occurred that August when a fire of unknown origin ripped through the exterior of the building and roof facing Hopyard Road. Then the COVID-19 pandemic also delayed the project.

Rabbi Resnick and his wife, Chabad of the Tri-Valley co-founder Fruma Resnick, arrived in Pleasanton in 2005 and offered religious services, classes and activities in their first home. After holding programs in two other homes and sponsoring holidays and major events in rental properties, they purchased the former Pleasanton Masonic Lodge in 2017.

In the large side yard, a "Garden of Israel" will be planted. Notable plants include pomegranate and olive trees, date palms and vineyards, which are common in Israel. In addition to vegetable beds, there will also be a new children's playground for the preschool that will open when the renovations are complete.

Work begins to renovate Chabad building in Pleasanton

Long-planned project delayed by fire, pandemic