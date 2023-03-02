News

Disaster recovery center in Danville extends stay until March 16

Connects people affected by winter storms with federal, state and local resources

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2023, 10:28 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A disaster recovery center in Danville has extended its run through March 16.

Town of Danville logo.

Operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Contra Costa County Office of Emergency Services, the center allows those who suffered personal property damage from recent winter storms to connect directly with recovery resources.

The center asks people who have experienced personal property damage to first contact their insurance company to determine available resources. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs.

The center, located at 510 La Gonda Way, will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra two weeks.

Residents can still apply online or check the status of their application at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362, and the center can help local residents.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Disaster recovery center in Danville extends stay until March 16

Connects people affected by winter storms with federal, state and local resources

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2023, 10:28 pm

A disaster recovery center in Danville has extended its run through March 16.

Operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Contra Costa County Office of Emergency Services, the center allows those who suffered personal property damage from recent winter storms to connect directly with recovery resources.

The center asks people who have experienced personal property damage to first contact their insurance company to determine available resources. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs.

The center, located at 510 La Gonda Way, will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra two weeks.

Residents can still apply online or check the status of their application at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362, and the center can help local residents.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.