Dublin selects Schmidt as next police chief

Cmdr. Nathan "Nate" Schmidt, who has worked the majority of his nearly 25-year Alameda County Sheriff's Office career with Dublin Police Services, has been appointed to become the city's next police chief, effective later this month.

Dublin City Manager Linda Smith, who makes the final hiring decision under the city's contract for police services with the sheriff's office, publicly confirmed Schmidt's selection late Thursday afternoon. Schmidt will succeed current Police Chief Garrett Holmes, who announced his upcoming retirement from law enforcement two weeks ago.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to return to Dublin Police Services as Police Chief," Schmidt said in a statement released by the city.

"Chief Holmes developed strong foundational principles and community partnerships, providing a great example to follow to ensure Dublin Police continues to provide the best service to the community," he added. "Police-community partnerships are most successful when the two support one another. I also hope to stay on the cutting edge of technology, giving our staff the best tools possible to be efficient and successful in keeping Dublin safe."

A Livermore native who was first hired as a sheriff's deputy in 1999, Schmidt rose through the ranks primarily while on assignment to the city of Dublin for almost 18 of his 23-plus years with the sheriff's office. He most recently worked for nearly seven years as a captain with DPS before being promoted to sheriff's commander this January and shifting to the county's Law Enforcement Services Division.