Investigation continues into latest inmate death at Santa Rita Jail

The inquiry is ongoing into the death of a 39-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in her cell at Santa Rita Jail on Feb. 13, marking the third death of an inmate at the Dublin facility in 2023, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Elizabeth Laurel was booked into the jail by the San Leandro Police Department two days before her death, on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and a felony warrant alleging drug sales, according to sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste.

The lieutenant said that during the intake process that began around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Laurel was screened and cleared for incarceration by jail medical and mental health staff.

Then at around 7 p.m. Feb. 13, custodial staff conducting a general observation check of the jail unit found Laurel unresponsive in her cell, of which she was the sole occupant, according to Modeste.

The deputy who found her called for an emergency medical response and started life-saving measures until medical staff and paramedics arrived, according to Modeste. Laurel was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene at 7:42 p.m.