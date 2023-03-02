News

Suspects arrested following theft at Ulta Beauty store in San Ramon

More than $3,400 in merchandise recovered, returned

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2023, 5:02 am 0

Three people were taken into custody Saturday night following a shoplifting spree in San Ramon and collaborative search by multiple police agencies.

SRPD logo.

Officers with the San Ramon Police Department responded to a report of grand theft by multiple suspects at Ulta Beauty on Crow Canyon Place at 5:10 p.m. last Saturday, according to spokesperson Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

After the suspects fled with the stolen merchandise north on Interstate 680, three were located by officers with the Danville Police Department and taken into custody with assistance from Walnut Creek police during a traffic stop, according to Williams.

Stolen merchandise valued at more than $3,400 was also recovered during the stop, and returned to Ulta.

SRPD is not releasing the names of the suspects, Williams said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Suspects arrested following theft at Ulta Beauty store in San Ramon

More than $3,400 in merchandise recovered, returned

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 2, 2023, 5:02 am

Three people were taken into custody Saturday night following a shoplifting spree in San Ramon and collaborative search by multiple police agencies.

Officers with the San Ramon Police Department responded to a report of grand theft by multiple suspects at Ulta Beauty on Crow Canyon Place at 5:10 p.m. last Saturday, according to spokesperson Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

After the suspects fled with the stolen merchandise north on Interstate 680, three were located by officers with the Danville Police Department and taken into custody with assistance from Walnut Creek police during a traffic stop, according to Williams.

Stolen merchandise valued at more than $3,400 was also recovered during the stop, and returned to Ulta.

SRPD is not releasing the names of the suspects, Williams said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.