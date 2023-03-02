Suspects arrested following theft at Ulta Beauty store in San Ramon

Three people were taken into custody Saturday night following a shoplifting spree in San Ramon and collaborative search by multiple police agencies.

Officers with the San Ramon Police Department responded to a report of grand theft by multiple suspects at Ulta Beauty on Crow Canyon Place at 5:10 p.m. last Saturday, according to spokesperson Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

After the suspects fled with the stolen merchandise north on Interstate 680, three were located by officers with the Danville Police Department and taken into custody with assistance from Walnut Creek police during a traffic stop, according to Williams.

Stolen merchandise valued at more than $3,400 was also recovered during the stop, and returned to Ulta.

SRPD is not releasing the names of the suspects, Williams said.