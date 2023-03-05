Community college district fills empty cabinet position with union leader

Although Michels emerged as the sole finalist for the position, district spokesperson Tim Leong said that there had been multiple applicants for the role, which was first advertised publicly in September. Ahead of the application period, district leaders had approved revising the job requirements for the role to make a master's degree a desirable rather than required qualification, and a bachelor's degree the minimum qualification.

Michels was announced as the top choice and only finalist for the position by district officials on Jan. 30, which was followed by a public forum on Feb. 2.

"I have always been a proud advocate of 4CD and believe it is one of the top community college districts in the state," Michels said in an announcement from the district on Feb. 16. "I look forward to the new opportunities in leading the important work of the department, building on our District reputation, and supporting our colleges and District Office in recruiting and retaining diverse, equity-minded classified professionals, faculty and administrators who will contribute to the success of our students."

Officials at the Contra Costa Community College District have announced a permanent replacement for one of the cabinet positions vacated following a settlement agreement with three former high-ranking district staff members last year.

"In all my experiences with Dr. Michels, I would highlight his ability to collaborate, communicate, and build consensus as necessary strengths to be successful in this leadership role," Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said in the Feb. 16 announcement. "I encourage my 4CD colleagues to join me in congratulating Dr. Michels and supporting him in this new role. His success is our success."

Michels' appointment means that the three roles left empty in the wake of the joint lawsuit have now been filled with permanent hires. Micaela Ochoa, a one-time Pleasanton Unified School District official, was appointed as administrative services lead last June, with Phyllis Carter having been selected as financial services lead in August 2021, following Nicholas' departure from the district.

Following a joint lawsuit from Shipp, along with former vice chancellor of administrative services Eugene Huff and former chief financial officer Jonah Nicholas, the governing board approved a $1.5 million settlement agreement that saw the three permanently vacate their roles as part of its terms. Shipp was awarded $950,000 of the total settlement payout from the district.

Under the terms of Michels' contract, which runs from Feb. 21 through June 30, 2024, he is set to earn a $215,000 annual salary, with a 3% raise for satisfactory service over the first six months.

The position was advertised for a total of 11 weeks, between Sept. 15 and Jan. 3, according to a timeline discussed by district officials ahead of the appointment process, during which they also extended individual invitations to several potential candidates, Leong said. The recruitment process culminated in two interviews on Jan. 17, ahead of Michels selection as top finalist.

Community college district fills empty cabinet position with union leader

Michels appointed as new human resources lead