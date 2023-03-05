Longtime Realtor Medeiros becomes Bay East president

Real estate professional and industry contributor Steve Medeiros, of Realty Experts in Fremont, was recently sworn in as this year's president of the Bay East Association of Realtors.

Medeiros, who also sits on the Board of Directors of the California Association of Realtors, ascended to the top leadership position locally during Bay East's installation gala earlier this winter.

"Medeiros's focus for 2023 will be promoting the Bay East core values: communication, integrity, vision, innovation and leadership, and helping Bay East members succeed. He has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate profession and served on the Bay East Executive, Local Government Relations, and Political Activities committees," Bay East officials said in a recent press release.

The annual inauguration event, held on Jan. 14, also saw the local trade association install the members of its Board of Directors for the year.

With its headquarters on Koll Center Parkway in Pleasanton, Bay East boasts more than 6,000 members among residential and commercial real estate professionals in the region. The association focuses on "access to the multiple Listing Service, professional development training, advocacy to protect private property rights and promote home ownership, and a variety of networking opportunities and events, according to its mission statement.