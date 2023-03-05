News

Longtime Realtor Medeiros becomes Bay East president

Real estate association appoints 2023 leadership team

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 5, 2023, 3:50 pm 0
The top officers of the 2023 Bay East Association of Realtors Board of Directors are (from left) CEO Tricia Thomas, treasurer Tracey Esling, President Steve Medeiros, president-elect Barbara Clemons and past president Sheila Cunha. (Photo by Quinn Vo/Bay East)

Real estate professional and industry contributor Steve Medeiros, of Realty Experts in Fremont, was recently sworn in as this year's president of the Bay East Association of Realtors.

Medeiros, who also sits on the Board of Directors of the California Association of Realtors, ascended to the top leadership position locally during Bay East's installation gala earlier this winter.

"Medeiros's focus for 2023 will be promoting the Bay East core values: communication, integrity, vision, innovation and leadership, and helping Bay East members succeed. He has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate profession and served on the Bay East Executive, Local Government Relations, and Political Activities committees," Bay East officials said in a recent press release.

The annual inauguration event, held on Jan. 14, also saw the local trade association install the members of its Board of Directors for the year.

With its headquarters on Koll Center Parkway in Pleasanton, Bay East boasts more than 6,000 members among residential and commercial real estate professionals in the region. The association focuses on "access to the multiple Listing Service, professional development training, advocacy to protect private property rights and promote home ownership, and a variety of networking opportunities and events, according to its mission statement.

The 2023 Bay East leadership team includes:

The full Board of Directors takes the oath of office during the Bay East Association of Realtors gala event on Jan. 14. (Photo by Quinn Vo/Bay East)

Officers

* President Steve Medeiros, Realty Experts, Fremont.

* President-Elect Barbara Clemons, Coldwell Banker Realty, Pleasanton.

* Treasurer Tracey Esling, World View Real Estate, Livermore.

* Past President Sheila Cunha, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Pleasanton.

* CEO Tricia Thomas.

Other board members

* Janella Anguiano, Century 21 Real Estate Alliance, Castro Valley.

* Kevin McCallum, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Livermore.

* Joe Annunziato III, Annunziato and Associates, San Leandro.

* Angela McIntyre, Compass, Oakland.

* June Burckhardt, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Fremont.

* Sharon Mancillas, KW Advisors, Alameda.

* Don Faught, Compass, Pleasanton.

* Tammy Barstow, Legacy Real Estate and Associates, Livermore.

* DeeDee French, Diamond Properties, Livermore.

* Frank Quismorio, Realty Experts, Fremont.

* Sandi Gomes, Pride Properties, Livermore.

* Paul Wong, Coldwell Banker Realty, Oakland.

* Alison Hull, Realty Experts, Fremont.

* Garrick Yan, EXP Realty of California, San Ramon.

* Diane Johansen, RE/MAX Accord, Castro Valley.

* Affiliate director: Tim Denbo, VirtualTourCafe LLC, Pleasanton.

* Parliamentarian: Nancie Allen, Compass, Fremont.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

