Starbucks workers file petition to unionize downtown Pleasanton store

Documentation submitted to National Labor Relations Board by employees at Main Street shop

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 5, 2023, 3:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Employees at this Starbucks shop on Main Street in downtown Pleasanton have filed a petition with federal regulators to pursue unionization. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

Workers at the downtown Pleasanton Starbucks store are trying to unionize.

A look outside the Starbucks in downtown Pleasanton on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

The employees at the store want to join the Starbucks Workers United union, like employees at three other Bay Area stores and others nationwide, organizers said Friday.

Employees -- or partners as they are also called at the store, located at Main Street and Rose Avenue -- filed a petition Friday with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize.

Workers said in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz that they received an unexplained cut in hours and are finding it challenging to pay their bills. The employees also feel their needs are being neglected regularly.

"We are unionizing because we have tried everything else," said Elise Lester, a partner and organizer at the Pleasanton store. "It is time we have a say in decisions that directly affect us and our livelihoods."

Starbucks' corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action by the Pleasanton store's workers.

