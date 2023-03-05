News

Statewide snowpack at near-record levels for this time of year

California reservoir levels at about 95% of normal

by Kiley Russell / BCN Foundation

Sean de Guzman (center) inserts the long aluminum pole into the deep snow while Angelique Fabbiani-Leon documents the data and Andrew Reising observes during the measurement phase of the third media snow survey of the 2023 season on March 3 at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in El Dorado County. (Photo by Kenneth James/California Department of Water Resources via Bay City News)

California's latest survey of snow levels in the Sierra Nevada shows the state continues to make gains against a punishing drought that seemed poised to drag on for a fourth consecutive year as recently as December.

This "No Parking" sign along Highway 50 in El Dorado County on March 3 peers out of recent snowfall. At nearby Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort the snow total for the winter 2022-23 season has received nearly 500 inches. (Photo by Fred Greaves/California Department of Water Resources via Bay City News)

The state's Department of Water Resources (DWR) Friday performed its third snow survey of the season at El Dorado County's Phillips Station in the Central Sierra.

The survey measured 116.5 inches of snow with a snow-water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177% of average for the date of March 3, according to DWR.

Additionally, data collected from 130 snow sensors throughout the state shows the statewide snowpack is currently at 190% of average with a snow-water equivalent of 44.7 inches.

"There was a good indication that it was going to be the fourth year of a drought," state climatologist Michael Anderson said in a media briefing Friday. "Then after Christmas something interesting happened -- we began (to see) a rather amazing set of a family of atmospheric rivers."

In the three weeks after Dec. 25, the state was pummeled by nine massive storms that hit particularly hard from the Bay Area down to San Diego and in the Central and Southern Sierra Nevada.

Then a dry spell settled in over the west until about a week ago, when the state once again saw a "massive amount of precipitation" from a series of unusually cold storms coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, Anderson said.

The result is that, in addition to a snowpack that's second only to the record set in 1982-1983, the state is enjoying reservoir levels that are at about 95% of normal for this time of year.

"Most of them are doing pretty darn well," said DWR's interstate resources manager Jeanine Jones.

Conditions have improved so much, in fact, that only about half of the state is still considered to be in severe or moderate drought conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a big change since just the end of January.

The improved hydrologic conditions prompted state water managers in February to set delivery forecasts at 35% of requested water supplies for the 29 public water agencies that draw from the State Water Project, which serves 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland.

That's up from just 5% of requested supplies for 2022.

Also, the federally run Central Valley Project set deliveries for most urban and industrial water users at 75% of historical usage, up from just 25% last year.

"Obviously this is the year of snow, so to speak," Jones said.

Still, she cautioned that while many reservoirs are doing well, Shasta and Trinity in the Northern Sierra are still below average and the Colorado River Basin, which helps supply Southern California with much of its water, is dryer than average, as are many the state's important groundwater aquifers, particularly in the Central Valley.

"Where we're not getting that recovery right away is in groundwater," Jones said. "It simply takes a long time for that to recover and for that data (about groundwater levels) to trickle in."

