News

Danville council to hear clean energy update

Also: Women's History Month proclamation, volunteer recruitment

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2023, 7:46 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to receive a presentation outlining the recent achievements and efforts of its clean energy measures in partnership with nonprofit electricity provider MCE.

Town of Danville logo.

MCE public relations director JB Ackemann is set to lead the discussion with a presentation highlighting the company's products and services and insight into its impact on the town.

According to the presentation, 89.6% of Danville customers are enrolled with MCE, with renewable energy generated by the company leading to an estimated Co2 reduction of 10,610 metric tons.

In addition to providing electricity, MCE seeks to expand electric vehicle charging ports, with four installed so far in the town.

MCE began offering services in the San Ramon Valley in 2018.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (March 7). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Mayor Robert Storer is set to issue a proclamation recognizing March as Women's History Month.

* City clerk Marie Sunseri is set to announce recruitment for 10 volunteer positions with the town for terms beginning on July 1, with applications due by 4 p.m. on May 11.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville council to hear clean energy update

Also: Women's History Month proclamation, volunteer recruitment

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 6, 2023, 7:46 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to receive a presentation outlining the recent achievements and efforts of its clean energy measures in partnership with nonprofit electricity provider MCE.

MCE public relations director JB Ackemann is set to lead the discussion with a presentation highlighting the company's products and services and insight into its impact on the town.

According to the presentation, 89.6% of Danville customers are enrolled with MCE, with renewable energy generated by the company leading to an estimated Co2 reduction of 10,610 metric tons.

In addition to providing electricity, MCE seeks to expand electric vehicle charging ports, with four installed so far in the town.

MCE began offering services in the San Ramon Valley in 2018.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (March 7). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Mayor Robert Storer is set to issue a proclamation recognizing March as Women's History Month.

* City clerk Marie Sunseri is set to announce recruitment for 10 volunteer positions with the town for terms beginning on July 1, with applications due by 4 p.m. on May 11.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.