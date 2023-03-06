Danville council to hear clean energy update

The Danville Town Council is set to receive a presentation outlining the recent achievements and efforts of its clean energy measures in partnership with nonprofit electricity provider MCE.

MCE public relations director JB Ackemann is set to lead the discussion with a presentation highlighting the company's products and services and insight into its impact on the town.

According to the presentation, 89.6% of Danville customers are enrolled with MCE, with renewable energy generated by the company leading to an estimated Co2 reduction of 10,610 metric tons.

In addition to providing electricity, MCE seeks to expand electric vehicle charging ports, with four installed so far in the town.

MCE began offering services in the San Ramon Valley in 2018.