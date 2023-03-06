San Ramon Planning Commission to hold Chevron Park workshop

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to continue discussions on next steps for redevelopment of the large portion of Bishop Ranch property that was reacquired by Sunset Development last fall.

The 92-acre Chevron Park site has become the center of discussions over the latest visions for the rapidly redeveloping Bishop Ranch neighborhood between Sunset and city officials, with several options for mixed-use development currently being weighed in discussions that kicked off earlier this year.

"The preliminary vision for the property is to create a pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use community that includes concentrated commercial, residential and recreational uses that are integrated with Bishop Ranch and City Center," division manager Lauren Barr wrote in a city staff report.

The upcoming workshop comes on the heels of previous discussions that included an initial workshop at the Planning Commission's Jan. 31 meeting, where the public and commissioners offered feedback to Sunset officials following a presentation.

While comments from both groups were supportive overall, concerns included traffic congestion and the preservation of Inverness Park amid redevelopment activity, and the need to emphasize expanded retail options as well as increased housing, with commissioners offering support for higher density options.