News

New arrivals on tap at City Center Bishop Ranch

Warby Parker, Kohler among four tenants set to open doors in coming months

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 7, 2023, 9:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

View of City Center Bishop Ranch from the shopping center's fourth-floor parking area. (Image courtesy Sunset Development)

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is set to host four additional new businesses in the coming months, with a series of openings set to begin next month and continue into the fall.

Studio Blanc, Warby Parker, Escapology and Kohler were announced this week as the latest upcoming additions to the growing shopping center and central retail portion of the city that developers and city officials are hoping will serve as San Ramon's first true downtown core.

Studio Blanc is set to open its doors next month, offering 1,022 square feet of top-notch studio space for photography and video production. The studio will aim to partner with companies for marketing and social media projects, as well as being available to rent to the public for production projects.

Later in the spring, Warby Parker is set to begin offering a range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contacts, as well as eye exams in a 1,517-square-foot storefront next to the existing Athleta shop.

The Escapology escape room is set to begin operations in a 4,272-square-foot space next to Sandbox VR in the shopping center's upper level this fall, with the City Center storefront anticipated as its East Bay debut.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Kitchen and bathroom retailer Kohler is also set to mark its entrance into the East Bay this fall in a 4,086-square-foot space aimed at rounding out home offerings at City Center that already include Pottery Barn and West Elm, which the storefront is set to sit in between.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

New arrivals on tap at City Center Bishop Ranch

Warby Parker, Kohler among four tenants set to open doors in coming months

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 7, 2023, 9:37 pm

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is set to host four additional new businesses in the coming months, with a series of openings set to begin next month and continue into the fall.

Studio Blanc, Warby Parker, Escapology and Kohler were announced this week as the latest upcoming additions to the growing shopping center and central retail portion of the city that developers and city officials are hoping will serve as San Ramon's first true downtown core.

Studio Blanc is set to open its doors next month, offering 1,022 square feet of top-notch studio space for photography and video production. The studio will aim to partner with companies for marketing and social media projects, as well as being available to rent to the public for production projects.

Later in the spring, Warby Parker is set to begin offering a range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contacts, as well as eye exams in a 1,517-square-foot storefront next to the existing Athleta shop.

The Escapology escape room is set to begin operations in a 4,272-square-foot space next to Sandbox VR in the shopping center's upper level this fall, with the City Center storefront anticipated as its East Bay debut.

Kitchen and bathroom retailer Kohler is also set to mark its entrance into the East Bay this fall in a 4,086-square-foot space aimed at rounding out home offerings at City Center that already include Pottery Barn and West Elm, which the storefront is set to sit in between.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.