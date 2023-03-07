New arrivals on tap at City Center Bishop Ranch

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is set to host four additional new businesses in the coming months, with a series of openings set to begin next month and continue into the fall.

Studio Blanc, Warby Parker, Escapology and Kohler were announced this week as the latest upcoming additions to the growing shopping center and central retail portion of the city that developers and city officials are hoping will serve as San Ramon's first true downtown core.

Studio Blanc is set to open its doors next month, offering 1,022 square feet of top-notch studio space for photography and video production. The studio will aim to partner with companies for marketing and social media projects, as well as being available to rent to the public for production projects.

Later in the spring, Warby Parker is set to begin offering a range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contacts, as well as eye exams in a 1,517-square-foot storefront next to the existing Athleta shop.

The Escapology escape room is set to begin operations in a 4,272-square-foot space next to Sandbox VR in the shopping center's upper level this fall, with the City Center storefront anticipated as its East Bay debut.