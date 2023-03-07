Ride through Niles Canyon on vintage trains

Niles Canyon Railway will soon be restarting its weekend outings of rides on classic and restored steam- and diesel-powered trains.

The program, which begins this weekend, will offer two roundtrips each day departing from the Sunol station only, with both open and enclosed cars available.

"We are thrilled to be back for 2023 and offer a new set of special rides starting with the second and third weekends of each month from March through October. Come for a relaxing ride through scenic Niles Canyon," said officials with Pacific Locomotive Association, Inc., the nonprofit that operates Niles Canyon Railway.

Each trip is one hour and 20 minutes and open to all ages, with tickets available online now. For the two weekends each in March and April, the diesel train will run on the Saturdays (beginning March 11) and the steam train will be on the Sundays (starting March 12). The Sunol station gift shop will be open as well.

Niles Canyon Railway at the end of the month will also be launching the first trains of its field trip and education program of 2023.