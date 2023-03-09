Community Briefs: Danville's State of the Town | SRVUSD vocational and career fair | Trails reopened | Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton in concert

The event aims to attract students considering community college studies or entering the workforce shortly after graduation, as well as other career and educational paths outside of four-year universities.

Representatives from a number of agencies including the Danville Police Department, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, San Ramon Parks and Recreation, and the Town of Danville will offer interested students insight into career paths and opportunities currently available, as well as what to expect on the job.

The fair is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 29 at California High School in San Ramon.

Trails reopened

Several San Ramon trails that have been closed amid damage from powerful winter storms earlier in the year are now open to the public again, following repairs and in the midst of the final weeks before the start of spring.

The West Alamo Creek Trail between North Gale Ridge Road and Ivy Pointe Circle, as well as portions of the Monarch Loop Trail between Feathermint Drive and Valley View Park, and between North Monarch Road and Japonica Way, as well as the Tassajara Ridge Trail between Longleaf Circle and Kami Court reopened as of Feb. 16, according to an announcement from the city.

Following the repairs of the storm-damaged portions, no San Ramon trails are currently closed to the public.

Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton concert

San Ramon Performing Arts is hosting two 1980's pop icons in a joint concert this weekend, for their "Ladies Night 2023".

Taylor Dayne and Sheena Easton are set to take to the stage at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center on Saturday (March 11) at 8 p.m. to perform hits from their expansive catalogs, such as "Strut," "Tell it to My Heart," and "Morning Train: 9 to 5".

Tickets and more information are available at sanramonperformingarts.com.