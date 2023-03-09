Dublin's Emerald High School unveils new mascot

After months of debate, Dublin's new second high school has officially announced its mascot, as well as the accompanying school colors.

Emerald High School students will now be known as "Aerouants" -- sporting green, blue and white. Francis Rojas, principal of the under-construction campus, revealed the official mascot for the school at a recent meeting of the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Aerouant comes from the ancient Celtic word for dragon and is known to symbolize good luck, health and strength. In the announcement, district officials said the Aerouant also ties in with the city of Dublin's Irish roots and is representative of the region's increasing Asian population.

Aerouants are mythical creatures, similar to dragons or serpents. They have typically been characterized as intelligent, proud and fierce.

Rojas spoke about the mascot choice and his thoughts on what it will represent for the school.