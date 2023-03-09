News

Grocery Outlet store coming to Dublin later this year

Taking over former Big Lots! location

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 9, 2023, 5:14 am 0
A new grocery store will be coming to the city of Dublin later this year. The newly secured spot will mark the store's third location in the Tri-Valley.

A third Grocery Outlet store is set to open in Tri-Valley this year. The new location will be located in West Dublin at the former Big Lots! retail store. (Photo City of Dublin)

Discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet is expected to take over the former Big Lots! building located at 7991 Amador Valley Blvd. in West Dublin.

In an announcement via social media, the city expressed excitement over the new grocery store.

"We're excited to announce that Grocery Outlet will move into the former Big Lots! location later this year," officials said. "Grocery Outlet is a local grocer that prides itself on offering deep discounts on the groceries customers love."

Local residents shared comments of anticipation and delight about the new business online.

This will make the third Grocery Outlet location in the Tri-Valley, with other storefronts in Pleasanton and Livermore.

Additional updates on the new store's status, including a confirmed opening date, are expected to come from city and Grocery Outlet press officials in the near future.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

