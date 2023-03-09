Grocery Outlet store coming to Dublin later this year

A new grocery store will be coming to the city of Dublin later this year. The newly secured spot will mark the store's third location in the Tri-Valley.

Discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet is expected to take over the former Big Lots! building located at 7991 Amador Valley Blvd. in West Dublin.

In an announcement via social media, the city expressed excitement over the new grocery store.

"We're excited to announce that Grocery Outlet will move into the former Big Lots! location later this year," officials said. "Grocery Outlet is a local grocer that prides itself on offering deep discounts on the groceries customers love."

Local residents shared comments of anticipation and delight about the new business online.