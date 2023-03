Potential atmospheric river expected to douse Bay Area once again

Another large storm will douse the Bay Area and Central Coast this week, according to weather experts, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and a flood warning across the region.

While showers are likely into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office, a potential atmospheric river could enter the area late Thursday.

Weather officials described the incoming storm as a "conveyer belt of moisture" entering the region from the tropics in the Pacific Ocean, with an increasing possibility of several inches of rain.

"Given the mostly saturated soils flooding concerns seems reasonable," NWS Bay Area forecasters said Monday. "A hydrological outlook may be needed later in the week to address flooding concerns."

An updated forecast Tuesday night from the National Weather Service includes a 40% chance of flash flooding overnight Thursday into Friday morning in the Bay Area and Monterey County.