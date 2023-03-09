Rapper E-40 to headline Alameda County Fair concert series in Pleasanton

On a day when Bay Area concert announcements made national headlines, with the performer schedule unveiled for the 2023 Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, the Alameda County Fair got into the act by teasing some of the musicians booked for this year's summer showcase in Pleasanton.

Bay Area rap legend E-40 will headline the fair's Big O Tires Concert Series, with his show on June 29, fair officials said on Tuesday. The Vallejo-born artist is best known for his hits such as "Tell Me When to Go", "Sprinkle Me", "U and Dat" and "Automatic".

The other big name confirmed by the fair this week is Grammy-nominated country musician Joe Nichols, who will take the stage in Pleasanton on June 28. There will also be tribute acts for soft rock music (Yachtley Crew), George Michael and The Bee Gees.

The remaining concert acts will be tease-released throughout the month of March, according to Kristin LaPorte, director of marketing and business development for the fair. She also confirmed a change in concert-ticket policy for the fair this year.

"This year, the fair streamlined the concert ticketing system and Fair admission will not be included with concert admission," LaPorte said. "This change will allow guests to take advantage of discounted admission tickets on sale through June 15 and promotion days to save during fair."