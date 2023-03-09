San Ramon developer to build new Arroyo Vista residential community in Livermore

San Ramon-based developer Trumark Homes closed a $75 million deal earlier this year to buy 28.64 acres of land in east Livermore with a plan to build new housing.

Michael Lloyd and John Steinbuch of commercial real estate firm Colliers represented the previous property owners, Pell Development Co, in the deal which closed on Jan. 19.

Lloyd formally announced the completion of the sale in a recent post on LinkedIn.

"It was a pleasure working with Tony Bosowski and Tim Saunders, this development will provide some much-needed housing!" Lloyd wrote in the post. "They will be developing over 400 new residences: 348 townhomes and 86 detached houses."

According to Livermore officials, the project site is located at Las Positas Road and Arroyo Vista and is currently vacant. The city approved land use entitlements for the project in 2017 with developer SummerHill Homes; however, the firm -- which is also based in San Ramon -- was unable to come to an agreement with Pell and the project did not move forward.