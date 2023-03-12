News

Bus to San Ramon involved in crash in Walnut Creek

Five taken to hospital for moderate to critical injuries

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 12, 2023, 12:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A bus heading to San Ramon's Bishop Ranch neighborhood was among the four vehicles that collided amid wet weather conditions near the BART station in Walnut Creek on Thursday, with at least two passengers onboard among the five people who were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor to critical injuries.

Firefighters respond to the scene of a four-vehicle crash near the Walnut Creek BART Station involving a bus headed to San Ramon on March 9. (Photo courtesy Con Fire)

Steve Hill, public information officer for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said that 10 passengers aboard the southbound bus from Walnut Creek were evaluated for injuries by first responders, with at least two and potentially three being transported to a nearby hospital.

In total, Hill said there was one critical injury, one moderate to critical injury and three minor injury cases resulting from the four-vehicle collision.

Firefighters headed to the scene of the crash at Ygnacio Valley Road and Oakland Boulevard at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, reporting that they had cleared the scene at 5:48 p.m., the district reported on Twitter that day.

Although the official cause of the collision is being investigated by the Walnut Creek Police Department, Hill said that with multiple collisions in the area amid the recent rain, Con Fire was warning drivers to avoid speeding and be particularly cautious while driving in wet weather under the current atmospheric river serving as the latest in a series of winter storms.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Bus to San Ramon involved in crash in Walnut Creek

Five taken to hospital for moderate to critical injuries

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 12, 2023, 12:19 pm

A bus heading to San Ramon's Bishop Ranch neighborhood was among the four vehicles that collided amid wet weather conditions near the BART station in Walnut Creek on Thursday, with at least two passengers onboard among the five people who were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor to critical injuries.

Steve Hill, public information officer for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said that 10 passengers aboard the southbound bus from Walnut Creek were evaluated for injuries by first responders, with at least two and potentially three being transported to a nearby hospital.

In total, Hill said there was one critical injury, one moderate to critical injury and three minor injury cases resulting from the four-vehicle collision.

Firefighters headed to the scene of the crash at Ygnacio Valley Road and Oakland Boulevard at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, reporting that they had cleared the scene at 5:48 p.m., the district reported on Twitter that day.

Although the official cause of the collision is being investigated by the Walnut Creek Police Department, Hill said that with multiple collisions in the area amid the recent rain, Con Fire was warning drivers to avoid speeding and be particularly cautious while driving in wet weather under the current atmospheric river serving as the latest in a series of winter storms.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.