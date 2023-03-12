News

Danville: Annual council workshop with commissions set for Monday

Town bodies to gather for discussion on highlights of past year, look ahead to coming months

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 12, 2023, 12:09 pm 0
Organizational chart for town bodies and staff. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

The Danville Town Council is set to meet with members of the town's five commissions and two boards, town staff, poet laureates and appointees to county committees for an annual workshop and dinner on Monday.

Mayor Robert Storer is set to provide opening remarks ahead of updates from the Town Council and each of commissions, boards, and other groups attending the event, as well as the town's legislative and community outreach efforts.

Highlights from the council update covering 2022 will include continuing to operate through the third year of the recently ended emergency declarations at the local and state levels that were implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 while maintaining healthy finances and a balanced budget.

The report prepared for discussion at the upcoming workshop also points to the successful relocation of the Town Offices and Police Department, filling commission and board vacancies, conversion of town facilities to 100% carbon-free electricity, a website refresh and continued community outreach efforts.

The Planning Commission will provide an outline of projects this year set for votes at its upcoming meetings, including proposals for a 37-unit condominium project on Hartz Avenue, a self-storage facility on Diablo Road and a 54-unit senior housing project on West El Pintado.

Other town bodies will provide presentations on highlights from the past year, including the Heritage Resource, Parks Recreation and Arts, and Senior Advisory commissions, as well as the newly-created Bicycle Advisory Commission that was launched in 2022.

The workshop is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Monday (March 13). The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

