Danville: Annual council workshop with commissions set for Monday

The Danville Town Council is set to meet with members of the town's five commissions and two boards, town staff, poet laureates and appointees to county committees for an annual workshop and dinner on Monday.

Mayor Robert Storer is set to provide opening remarks ahead of updates from the Town Council and each of commissions, boards, and other groups attending the event, as well as the town's legislative and community outreach efforts.

Highlights from the council update covering 2022 will include continuing to operate through the third year of the recently ended emergency declarations at the local and state levels that were implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 while maintaining healthy finances and a balanced budget.

The report prepared for discussion at the upcoming workshop also points to the successful relocation of the Town Offices and Police Department, filling commission and board vacancies, conversion of town facilities to 100% carbon-free electricity, a website refresh and continued community outreach efforts.

The Planning Commission will provide an outline of projects this year set for votes at its upcoming meetings, including proposals for a 37-unit condominium project on Hartz Avenue, a self-storage facility on Diablo Road and a 54-unit senior housing project on West El Pintado.