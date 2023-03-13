Danville council to discuss communication strategy

The Danville Town Council is set to consider changes to the town's existing communications and outreach strategy at a study session Tuesday morning following a presentation on those changes and plans to implement them.

Town Manager Joe Calabrigo and public information officer Jenn Starnes will lead a presentation on plans for rolling out an updated strategy informed by recent discussions and reflections on the town's approach to communications and outreach goals following the departure of Starnes' predecessor, Nicola Shihab, last fall.

"In observing the existing outreach over the past four months and discussing goals, processes and results with staff at all levels, we have identified opportunities to strengthen our outreach effectiveness," Starnes wrote in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting. "We have also heard from members of the community and the Town Council about specific experiences with navigating the website, finding information on social media and receiving updates on Town projects and events."

In addition to taking changes at the town offices into account, Starnes said that they developed the updated strategy with a range of research on "best practices in government outreach strategy" with the goal of more closely connecting Danville residents with their local officials.

"The cornerstone of the updated outreach strategy is making it easy for the community to connect with the town," Starnes said.