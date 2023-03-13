Planning Commission to vote on four-lot subdivision on Danville Boulevard

The Danville Planning Commission is set to decide whether to approve a subdivision application that would split a property in the north of town into four different lots at its next regular meeting.

Applicants are requesting that commissioners approve a subdivision request for a 2.15-acre site on Danville Boulevard, along with a tree removal permit and mitigated negative declaration of environmental significance, with town staff recommending the approval following their analysis outlined in a report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

While no architectural plans have been submitted yet for development of the property, a total of 38 town-protected trees on the property are being eyed for removal in order to make way for upcoming development.

With a total of 89 trees on the property according to an arborist's report prepared for discussion Tuesday, the tree removal permit on the table for commissioners accounts for all of the town-protected trees on the property at 824 Danville Blvd.

"The applicant would be required to post a tree preservation bond or security to assure the continued good health of any town-protected tree where grading or development is proposed in a tree drip line," project planner Fred Korbmacher said in a staff report.