Planning Commission to vote on four-lot subdivision on Danville Boulevard

Resolution would include removal of 38 town-protected fees for $126,500 fee

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 13, 2023, 9:08 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Map of the proposed four-lot subdivision at 824 Danville Blvd. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set to decide whether to approve a subdivision application that would split a property in the north of town into four different lots at its next regular meeting.

Applicants are requesting that commissioners approve a subdivision request for a 2.15-acre site on Danville Boulevard, along with a tree removal permit and mitigated negative declaration of environmental significance, with town staff recommending the approval following their analysis outlined in a report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

While no architectural plans have been submitted yet for development of the property, a total of 38 town-protected trees on the property are being eyed for removal in order to make way for upcoming development.

With a total of 89 trees on the property according to an arborist's report prepared for discussion Tuesday, the tree removal permit on the table for commissioners accounts for all of the town-protected trees on the property at 824 Danville Blvd.

"The applicant would be required to post a tree preservation bond or security to assure the continued good health of any town-protected tree where grading or development is proposed in a tree drip line," project planner Fred Korbmacher said in a staff report.

He added that removal of the trees would also entail a $126,500 off-site planning mitigation fee.

Otherwise, however, Korbmacher's report finds that the proposed project conforms with environmental requirements and town zoning and General Plan requirements. The site is zoned for low-density, single-family housing ranging from one to three units per acre, with proposed plans for 2.4 units per acre, and the proposed project would have less than significant environmental impacts according to staff's analysis.

Although the environmental analysis found high levels of lead on the property, Korbmacher said in the staff report that the contaminated soil would be disposed of appropriately under the project's conditions of approval.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (March 14). The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

